Crackdown on littering and dog fouling across Adur and Worthing

Enforcement officers have begun patrols today (Wednesday June 23) as Adur & Worthing Councils look to send a strong message to the small minority of people who continue to ruin the local environment.

Those caught dropping litter will receive an on-the-spot fine of £75. Those who do not clear up their dog’s mess will receive an on-the-spot fine of £100.

If the fines are not paid and a case goes to court, the maximum penalty for littering is £2,500 and £1,000 for dog fouling.

Enforcement patrols in Adur and Worthing began today

The self-funding trial scheme, which already operates in Chichester and Arun districts, has been introduced after feedback from residents and community groups.

Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for environment, said: “It’s clear from the regular emails, phone calls and social media messages I receive that residents are fed up with littering and dog fouling in their communities.

“For whatever reason, our work to encourage people to be responsible is not getting through - which is why we are now taking tougher action.

“The trial enforcement scheme has already had a very positive impact in neighbouring areas. I hope it sends a strong message to the small minority of people who continue to ruin the local environment that littering and dog fouling will not be tolerated any more.”

Wendy Peters, of Keep Lancing Lovely, installs bin posters to support Adur and Worthing Councils litter crackdown

Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital & environmental services, added: “Littering and dog fouling has a cost to everyone: it costs our communities, who have to live with it on a regular basis; our environment, which it damages while harming wildlife; and the council, as we have to pay large sums to clear the waste.

“We’d much rather invest this money into essential services which is why we are starting this self-funding trial enforcement scheme.

“We want to prick the public conscience and make clear it is completely unacceptable to drop litter of any kind. By working together, we can all make a difference to ensure our borough remains beautiful for everyone who lives and visits here.”

The crackdown comes just weeks after leaders of both councils issued a general warning that anti-social behaviour cannot be tolerated in Adur and Worthing this summer.

With popular areas likely to be busy as lockdown ends, people are being encouraged to take rubbish home with them and park their cars only in car parks or clearly identified on-street spaces.