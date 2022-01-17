Refuse collectors are set to vote on industrial action after new strike dates were announced in Sussex.

According to one Worthing dustman, the situation is worse than he has ever experienced after five years in the job and morale is at 'rock bottom'. Click here to read more

Adur and Worthing Councils said it 'welcomed the opportunity' to discuss with the GMB Union 'their issues surrounding our waste and recycling services' at a meeting last Thursday (January 13).

GMB refuse collectors in Brighton successfully won improved pay, terms and conditions after a long-running strike at the end of last year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman added: "We are committed to a thorough review of operations post pandemic and into the future.

"This review began in October and is ongoing. All views are welcome

"We were unable to ascertain much detail as to the exact nature of the complaints but we were pleased that, in almost all cases, the headline issues GMB representatives raised are already within the scope of the review we are conducting at present."

With a bin strike in Eastbourne ‘set to spread across Sussex’, GMB Union has launched a consultative ballot for drivers in Adur and Worthing. It will close on Wednesday (January 19).

Adur and Worthing Councils said 'it is important to point out' that the GMB is not 'the recognised union within the service'.

"This is UNISON and we are in full dialogue with their representatives concerning the review and have committed to reporting back on many concerns surrounding terms and conditions by the end of February," the councils' spokesman said.

"This has already seen an uplift in HGV drivers’ rates of pay in recognition of current market conditions and the need to deliver a first class service.

"The councils are rightly proud of the service provided by our teams and crews who during the pandemic did not miss a collection.

"It is our hope that we can conduct this review in a spirit of cooperation, finding as many solutions as possible to reflect the hard work of our staff but also protect the excellent service they provide to residents."