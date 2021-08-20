Plans for over 400 new homes in Shoreham revealed

Three sites totalling more than 400 new homes in Shoreham have been submitted to Adur District Council’s planning department.

The three proposed development sites are the land at the Frost Cars site in Brighton Road, the former Howard Kent site, also on Brighton Road, and the former Civic Centre, where Adur District Council used to be based, in Ham Road,

The plans for the Frost Cars site are for 183 one and two bedroom apartments with commercial space as well as riverside walkways.

Artist’s impression for the land at Frosts Cars site on Brighton Road, Shoreham. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

Plans at the former Howard Kent site are for 21 town houses and 24 one to three bedroom flats.

This was initially proposed as 135 units but public opposition meant the plan was withdrawn in 2018.

The Hyde Group have submitted plans for the former Civic Centre former Civic Centre to be turned into 171 one to three bedroom flats with parking and ground floor commercial space.

A spokesperson from Adur and Worthing Councils said that if these applications are successful, the homes could help the council meet its predicted need for present and future accommodation in the town.

Artist’s impression for The Hyde Group’s proposal to transform the former Civic Centre site in Shoreham. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

Adur District Council’s executive member for regeneration, Councillor Brian Boggis, said: “I’m sure the planning committee will subject these applications to rigorous examination and I will not preempt their deliberations.

“What I will say is that there is a recognisable need for new homes in our district so local people as well as those attracted here can live in this lovely part of the world and contribute their talents and, of course, their spending power to our community and economy.

“There will be plenty of opportunity for the public to have their say too as the applications go live.”

The Hyde Group plans for 171 flats will be fully funded through Hyde’s partnership with Homes England, meaning that the partnership can provide homes for local people as well as helping people stay in the area through a variety of home ownership options, including shared ownership and social rent.

Artist’s impression for the former Howard Kent site in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Photo from Adur and Worthing Councils

Guy Slocombe, chief investment oficer at the Hyde Group, said: “I am thrilled that we have finally exchanged contracts on this site. “The teams at Hyde and Adur District Council have worked long and hard to get this over the line and their hard work has really paid off.