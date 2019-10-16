Cost of new signs outside council headquarters revealed

Cash-strapped West Sussex County Council has spent more than £600 on a couple of new signs for County Hall, Chichester.

The council, which has to make savings of £75.5m over the next four years, used £603.30 from a budget for corporate items to pay for a West Sussex Fire & Rescue sign and another bearing the county logo.

A spokesman said the existing County Hall sign had been ‘in a poor state of repair’ and, while replacing it, it was decided to add a fire and rescue sign for the first time.

He added: “Before spending any money we weigh up the costs against the benefits in order to make sure we deliver value for money to our residents.

“It is vital that we have signs to help identify the headquarters of both the county council and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.”

Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service