Construction of ASDA petrol station on A259 is halted

The construction of the petrol station at ASDA on the A259 in Ferring has been halted by Arun District Council, a spokesman confirmed.

The plans were eventually approved in August by Arun’s development control committee after ASDA dropped controversial jet washers which neighbours complained would create noise pollution.

But on Tuesday, a council spokesman said: “Arun District Council can confirm that the construction of the ASDA petrol station at Ferring is temporarily on hold.

“After conversations with key personnel at ASDA work was stopped voluntarily when it was highlighted that the correct permissions had not yet been granted.

“The council did not need to issue any legal enforcement.

“Arun District Council is closely monitoring the progress of this case and working with ASDA to ensure that due process is followed and that all conditions are met before any permissions are granted which would, in turn, enable work to re-commence.”

Planning permission was granted subject to several conditions.

The six-pump petrol station will be fully automated, and operating hours were restricted between 7am and 10.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays to minimise impact on neighbouring homes.