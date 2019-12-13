Created with Sketch.

Conservatives win East Worthing and Shoreham general election as Tim Loughton is reelected

Tim Loughton and his team
Conservative MP Tim Loughton has retained his seat in the East Worthing and Shoreham constituency.

The long-standing MP, who has held the seat since 1997, took a commanding majority of almost 8,000, securing 27,107 votes.

Labour candidate Lavinia O'Connor brought home 19,633 votes, the Liberal Democrats' 18-year-old candidate gained 4,127 votes and the Greens' Leslie Groves Williams received 2,006.

Independent candidate Sophie Cooke brought in 255 votes.

There was a 70.9 per cent turnout.

More to follow