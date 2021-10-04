Changes to Adur conservation areas could mean stricter rules

Proposed Kingston Buci conservation area

Members of Adur District Council’s planning committee will discuss new ‘character appraisals’ and potential boundary changes for conservation areas on Monday evening (October 4).

Character appraisals include key features and special qualities which make conservation areas architecturally or historically interesting and are used to ensure these areas are protected and enhanced in the future.

The three Adur conservation areas that have character appraisals and management strategies are Shoreham-by-Sea, Southlands, and Southwick.

Proposed Old Shoreham conservation areaProposed Old Shoreham conservation area

But the Kingston Buci, North Lancing, Old Shoreham and Sompting conservation areas do not have character appraisals and some reports produced for the areas date back to the 1990s.

North Lancing and Sompting lie partly within the South Downs, so the council will work with the national park authority regarding these conservation areas.

But character appraisals for Kingston Buci and Old Shoreham will be discussed today as well as revised boundaries.

The new appraisals could see stricter controls on permitted development in the area.

This could include roof alteration and solar panels; building porches and extensions; adding or removing fences, gates and walls; changing paint colours; and removing or altering chimneys.

Proposed changes to Kingston Buci include removing land south west of Shoreham College and immediately north of the railway line. Some modern housing at Rectory Road and Spinnals Grove, east of Kingston Lane, could also be removed from the conservation area.

Boundary changes to Old Shoreham could see the toll bridge included in the conservation area with Tollbridge House set to be removed.

Conifers and the house opposite on Lesser Foxholes cul-de-sac could also be removed as well as 74 Adur Avenue.

A six week public consultation will take place once the revisions have been discussed.