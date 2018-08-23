Call for soft sand quarry sites issued

A call for new sites for soft sand extraction in West Sussex has been launched.

A joint minerals local plan (JMLP) put together by West Sussex County Council and the South Downs National Park Authority was formally adopted in early August.

The only site previously allocated for soft sand extraction was land at Ham Farm, north of the A283 near Steyning, but this sparked widespread opposition in the town due to road safety and landscape concerns.

During the JLMP’s preparation the soft sand strategy was removed and is now due to be developed separately after the planning inspector raised concerns about the approach taken.

The county council has now started owrk on the single-issue soft stand review.

As part of this work it has launched a call for sites, which starts tomorrow (Friday August 24) and runs until Friday September 14.

According to the county council this will ‘enable landowners, mineral operators, and any other interested parties to promote potential soft sand extraction sites’.

The authority says potential soft sand sites that were previously considered during the production of the joint minerals local plan must be reconsidered.

At the end of the call for sites period, officers will undertake a robust assessment of each site and decide whether they should be ruled out or shortlisted, and if required to meet the identified need, go forward to the next stage of the plan-making process.

Information on the site assessment methodology and all sites under consideration will be published as part of the informal public engagement on the review that will take place from January to March 2019.