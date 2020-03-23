‘Business as usual’ for rubbish collection teams across West Sussex

It’s business as usual for the West Sussex rubbish collection teams but residents are being advised to keep an eye on their local council websites for any changes.

In Arun, the district council said it was speaking with contractor Biffa about the situation, while in Crawley the borough council has asked for people to sign up to the MyCrawley service online rather than go to the town hall.

A spokesman for Arun said: “As part of responsible service planning, the council obviously needs to consider its contingency plans for all services including waste.

“Given the current situation the council is actively reviewing these plans, in liaison with its collection contractor Biffa.

“It is too early to say what the potential impact will be on services, but the council is well prepared having modelled various scenarios.”

At the recent Crawley Question Time public meeting, borough council leader Peter Lamb said there would ‘probably’ be a reduction in the waste collection service – but the council is not at that stage yet.

A spokesman said: “On MyCrawley you can get instant access to rubbish and recycling updates, all of our forms – personalised with your details for fast filling once you’ve signed up – and your council tax account to view balances and bills and manage your payments, instalments and discounts.”

In Adur, Worthing, Horsham, Chichester and Mid Sussex the message was a clear ‘business as usual’ at this stage.

A spokesman for Chichester District Council said: “We have business continuity plans to prioritise key services and to minimise disruption to residents.

“If there are any changes to services, we will make residents aware through the media, our social media sites and our website.”

