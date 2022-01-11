Back to the drawing board for 171-home Shoreham development

The Hyde Group’s application was due to be discussed on Tuesday (January 18) but it agreed to postpone the planning hearing with Adur District Council.

Submitted last year, the plans would have seen apartments built at the former Civic Centre site, at Ham Road.

The building was demolished in 2017 and Hyde made an offer of £7,050,000 to buy the site from ADC.

A total of 71 one-bed flats, 83 two-bed flats, and 17 three-bed flats were planned, in blocks ranging in height from three to eleven storeys.

The Hyde Group said it is committed to keeping them all affordable in the redesign.

Office space was set to create 77 jobs.

Objections to the plans

The proposals have garnered 38 objections with one letter of support.

Many say that the height of the buildings is unacceptable with further concerns over parking expressed.

Adur Communities Together (ACT) is an alliance of community groups which are also opposed to the plans.

One objector, Jennifer Pulling, said that the redesign ‘is very good news’.

“To be realistic,” she said, “I don’t think we can prevent the entire plan.

“But I am hopeful we can obtain a modified version that is lower in height and majors on housing for local people in need of a place to live.

“People power does work – I think it is also a tribute to the people of Shoreham who care about their town, do not want the heart ripped out of it, and are prepared to stand their ground.”

The Shoreham Poplar Front is trying to save a tree set for the axe if plans are approved.

The group had planned a protest outside the Shoreham Centre where the now postponed planning hearing was set to take place.

Darcy Harrison, who leads the group, also has concerns over parking, saying that existing residential roads could suffer from ‘major overspill’.

“There were also objections raised about the tree and quality of life issues, which is a hopeful sign,” he said.

“The height, and look and feel of the building, are also concerns that Hyde have been asked to rethink.”

Mr Harrison said that ACT would be ‘putting pressure on the council’ to hold a fresh public consultation.

Hyde previously consulted with local residents, neighbours and other interested parties in March 2020.

Andy Hunt, associate director of land and planning at Hyde, said: “We have decided to take another look at our designs to make sure we have the best possible scheme for the community.

“As a not-for-profit housing association, this scheme is very important to us.

“We know more affordable homes are desperately needed in Shoreham.

“Our intention is to help local people stay in the area through a range of affordable home ownership options – all fully-funded through our strategic partnership with Homes England.

“The current proposals will create affordable new homes with commercial facilities, electric vehicle charging points, as well as extensive new landscaping – including planting semi mature trees along the Brighton Road – creating a green link to the Ham Road park.”