Arun spends £31k of taxpayers’ money objecting to Climping homes appeal

Arun District Council’s defence of a decision not to build homes in Climping which was eventually overturned cost taxpayers £31,137, an Arun spokesman confirmed.

On August 24 last year, councillors rejected Mulgrave Properties’ planning application to build 300 homes on land south of Horsemere Green Lane. Click here to read the Gazette’s take on the decision at the time.

The developers appealed Arun’s decision – and following an inquiry in July, planning inspector Matthew Nunn recently announced he would uphold the appeal, meaning the homes will be built.

Arun withdrew objections to the plans before the inspector’s decision was made, but still spent £31,137 of council funds during the appeal process, an Arun spokesman confirmed.

As a result of the appeal process, the developers said they would put aside more money to improve the road network in the area.

After the appeal result was announced, they said: “We are pleased that the inspector has ensured that the necessary infrastructure should now be delivered alongside the housing.”