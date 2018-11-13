Police to hold Worthing street surgery after concerns from residents and staff

Sussex Police will be holding a street surgery in Montague Street to give residents and shop staff an opportunity to speak to officers about any concerns.

Police said the street surgery came after 'recent concerns raised by residents and shop staff'.

The local police prevention team will hold the street surgery outside the former Poundland store in Montague Street, Worthing, from noon to 2pm on Saturday (November 17).

A spokesman said: "This is a great opportunity for you to come and speak to us about any local Policing concerns you may have.

"All residents, business owners/staff and visitors are welcome."

