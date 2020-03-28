Police stop drivers accessing Shoreham beauty spot

Police officers have been stationed on a road leading to a Shoreham beauty spot today to stop people from making non-essential journeys.

Officers from the rural crime team were stationed at Mill Hill in Shoreham. According to the lockdown measures announced by the Government on Monday, people can only leave their homes to shop for essential items, for one form of exercise per day, for medical needs or for essential travel, such as to go to work. However following some confusion over whether people could drive somewhere to go for a walk, bike ride or run, the Government issued further advice yesterday clarifying that people should stay local for exercise. People were advised to use open spaces near to their homes where possible, and told not to travel ‘unnecessarily’.

