Police are concerned for a missing 14-year-old from Shoreham.

Senay Spain-Yusuf was last seen at her home on Wednesday and it is believed she may be in the Brighton area.

Senay is described as 5ft 7ins, thin, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans and a cream leather jacket.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1116 of 27/12.