Sussex Police have said they are urgently searching for a missing teenage girl from Worthing.

By Lauren Oakley
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:49 pm

Jessica, 14, was last seen in Worthing town around 2am on Monday, October 4, and may have travelled to Brighton or Hastings, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Jessica is approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with long dark brown hair, normally worn up.

“When last seen, she was wearing a dark hooded jumper, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Sussex Police are searching for missing Jesscia who was last seen in Worthing town on Monday October 4. Photo from Sussex Police

“Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 999 quoting serial 850 of 4/10.”

