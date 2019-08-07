Police search for missing 12-year-old boy in Brighton and Hove

Police are searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Brighton and Hove.

George Maynard was last seen when he left his home in Hove on Saturday evening (August 3).

He was wearing a black hooded top with a gold logo on the left breast and writing down the left arm, black tracksuit trousers, and blue/white trainers.

George is described by police as white, of slim build, with wavy blonde hair.

He is still thought to be somewhere in the city, police said.

Although there are currently no suspicious circumstances around George’s disappearance, there is naturally concern for him, due to his age and consequent vulnerability.

Anyone who sees George, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the police by calling 999 or 101, quoting serial 1646 of 03/08.