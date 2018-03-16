Police investigate after schoolgirl approached by man in Southwick

Police are investigating following reports that a 12-year-old schoolgirl was approached by a man in a van in Southwick.

The girl was walking to school on Manor Hall Road at around 8am when she heard a man from a van ask her to get in, police confirmed.

She ignored him and carried on to school where she reported the incident, police said.

Officers searched the area but could not find the van, a spokesman said.

Officers also attended to speak to the girl and her parents.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police online quoting serial 234 of 16/3.