Police ‘extremely concerned’ about missing Worthing man

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for the wellbeing of a Worthing man who has not been seen since 5pm on Saturday (July 21).

Lee Davis, 38, is not believed to be carrying a phone or any cash, police said.

Police describe Lee as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with green eyes and fair coloured hair.

Lee was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cap and carrying a rucksack, police said.

It is believed Lee may have travelled to the Brighton area on public transport, added police.

Anyone who sees Lee should call 999 immediately.

Anyone with any information on where he could be or previous sightings, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 349 of 23/07.