Police are concerned for missing Worthing teenager Molly Harfield.

Molly, 15, was last seen around 7.20pm at her home on Saturday (14 April).

She is white, 5’ 1”, with shoulder length straight black hair and a nose piercing. Molly was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short black coat with a fur trim.

If you have any information please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1180 of 14/04.