Police called to Worthing A27 collision
Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle collision near Worthing this morning (Saturday, January 29).
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:28 am
Updated
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:30 am
One lane has been closed following the collision on A27 Arundel Road Westbound after the A280.
In a post to social media, PC Tom Van Der Wee: "We’re on scene with @SECAmbulance at a single vehicle minor injury road traffic collision on the westbound carriageway of the #A27 just west of #Worthing.
"Lane 1 is closed whilst we deal with the incident. If you pass us / any collision scene please slow down!"
Traffic is said to be coping well, according to reports.