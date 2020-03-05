Police assaulted during arrest in Worthing

A police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being assaulted during an arrest in Worthing.

Police were called to a report of an assault at The Plantation, Worthing at 3pm today (Thursday, March 5), a spokesman said.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, confirmed police.

A police officer was assaulted during the arrest and has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The spokesman said: “This incident is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.”

