Virgilio, 48, was last seen on Saturday September 4 in South Terrace and is described as 5’ 7” with a slim build and dark hair, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is unknown what he is wearing, but he is believed to still be in the Littlehampton area.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1219 of 04/09.”