Police appeal for missing Worthing teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Alanah James, from West Tarring, Worthing, after she failed to return home by an agreed time and has since been missing.

Sussex Police aay that Alanah was last seen on Friday (January 19) in the company of a girl friend. She did not come home at 10.30pm as requested.

She is described as white, 5ft 9in, of medium build, with long wavy black hair, brown eyes and a fresh complexion.

She wears ear studs and was last seen dressed in a black sweatshirt, black jeans, a black Adidas jacket and black trainers.

Anyone seeing Alanah or knowing of her whereabouts is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1336 of 19/01.