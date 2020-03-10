Police appeal after woman raped in Shoreham

Police are investigating after a woman was raped in Shoreham on Sunday morning.

The attack took place near Middle Road, Shoreham, at about 2.30am on Sunday (8 March) morning, police said.

Sussex Police

The victim, who is in her 20s, was walking home when she was attacked by a man, according to police.

Detective Constable Hugh Charles from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Although this investigation is at an early stage we are currently following specific lines of enquiry and residents in this area will notice police activity, including patrolling officers who are also paying extra attention to the area.

“The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers and at present this appears to be an isolated incident, not part of any recent series of crimes of any kind.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“If you have any information that may help our investigation, contact us on 101 or online quoting Operation Deacon,” said DC Charles.

“We also remind local people to continue to take common sense precautions to stay safe when out and about, and to report anything suspicious to us, either on 101 or via 999 in the event of emergency.”

