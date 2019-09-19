Police appeal after teenage boy assaulted at Durrington Railway Station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted at Durrington Railway Station yesterday, a spokesman confirmed.

Officers received a report that a teenage boy had been assaulted at the station by three youths shortly after 2pm, the spokesman for British Transport Police said.

Durrington Railway Station. Photo: Google Image

It is believed they then chased him down the street to a nearby charity shop, according to the spokesman.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone witnesses are asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 346 of 18/09/19," the spokesman said.

SEE MORE: Car catches fire after colliding with Worthing traffic light

Two caught illegally metal detecting at Shoreham Fort

Lancing Perch owners get a warm welcome to Worthing's Southern Pavilion