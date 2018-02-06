Police appeal after serious assault in Worthing

Officers are appealing for information after an assault left a man in a ‘serious but stable’ condition.

Police said a Polish man was seriously assaulted inside Victoria Court, Clifton Road, Worthing, during the early hours of Monday (February 5).

Detective Inspector Alan Pack, of the community investigation team, said: “The victim is being treated by medical staff.

“His condition is described as serious but stable.”

Anyone who saw what happened to the man or who has any information that may be of assistance is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Marshbrook.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.