Police appeal after Lancing man dies in Rottingdean collision

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a Lancing man died in a collision in Rottingdean last week.

Ross Kirk, 29, of Tower Road, Lancing, died after his motorbike collided with a Nissan Juke on Falmer Road, near to the junction with Court Farm Road, at about 7am on Thursday, December 6, police said.

A 35-year-old man from Peacehaven, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed until Thursday, January 3, while enquiries continue, police confirmed.

Police are appealing to anyone who was driving through Rottingdean on the morning of December 6 and saw what happened, or captured anything which might help on their dash-cam, to get in touch.

Call police on 101 or send an email quoting Operation Helena.

