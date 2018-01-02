Plans to improve Worthing town centre unveiled

Initial plans to improve key routes in Worthing town centre and connections from the railway station have been unveiled by West Sussex County Council.

The proposals, which include pedestrianising some areas, focus on sites such as the station approach, Portland Road and South Street.

The plans form part of a Growth Deal agreed by West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council in 2017.

The deal sets out a joint pledge to work in partnership on a number of key projects to deliver regeneration and growth in the area during the next five years.

The improvements will help to connect and enhance six key redevelopment sites in the town – Teville Gate Site, Union Place Site, Grafton Site, Stagecoach Site, Aquarena Site, and the Civic Site – through a series of public realm improvements.

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council lead Cabinet Member for the Adur and Worthing Growth Deal, said: “The proposals set out our initial ideas for introducing better connections across the town and form part of our overall commitment to work in partnership with Worthing Borough Council to deliver major development and regeneration opportunities.”

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “I’m delighted to be working so closely with West Sussex County Council on this project which will see major investment and the delivery of real improvements to our town centre.

“This has the potential to affect everybody who lives, works and visits our borough and builds on wider vision to regenerate the area.

“I urge everyone to take the opportunity to view the options to find out more.”

The sites which are being looked at as part of the improvements for Worthing town centre are:

- Teville Gate

- Chapel Road

- Town Hall

- Liverpool Gardens

- South Street North

- South Street South

- Montague Place

- Portland Road

Several options for improvement have been suggested for each site.

Details of the plans can be found on West Sussex County Council’s website here

The plans will be on display at Worthing Library between Tuesday, January 2, and Friday, January 12.

There will also be a public drop-in session on Friday, January 5, from 1pm to 6pm at the library where members of the public will have a chance to ask questions and provide comments on the initial concepts.

Both councils will work together on preferred options with a view to undertaking a detailed public consultation in the spring.