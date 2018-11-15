Picturesque listed cottage nestled in the countryside near Arundel – on the market for £425,000

This Grade II listed two bedroom cottage is situated in the rural hamlet of Poling, near Arundel.

Christmas Cottage, in Poling Street, is nestled in the countryside less than a quarter of a mile from the A27 and just under two miles from Angmering.

Follow the stepping stone pathway to the solid wood front door, enter into the lobby with a further inner door leading into the fantastic living room with historic wooden beams and an ornate stone fireplace.

The living room benefits from a dual aspect with a delightful bow window to the front and further west-facing side window.

A door conceals the stairs to the first floor and a further door leads to the kitchen with lots of storage units and worksurface space, and an inset Belfast sink.

There is also ample room for a good size dining table and a wealth of exposed timber beams, while a stable door leads to the rear lobby.

To the first floor there are two bedrooms, the front bedroom boasting a wealth of built-in storage and the rear, a generous double room, has a large exposed timber beam and a beautiful bow window with views towards open fields.

The fitted bathroom provides more storage with a large airing cupboard and immersion heater.

Outside, the property is approached by a small rural lane and has an open frontage laid to lawn.

A shingle lane leads to the side of the property where a small area of parking is available.

At the rear of the property is a further area of hardstanding giving access to a double-width garage.

The 55ft rear garden has a glorious south aspect with flint walls and mature shrubs and bushes surrounding a main area of lawn, and a patio area adjacent the rear of the property.

Guide Price £425,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

