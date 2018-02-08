PICTURES: Stewart Foster visits Glebe Primary

Pupils and parents are buzzing for books after a visit from author Stewart Foster.

For many weeks, year-four children at Glebe Primary School in Southwick have been dedicated followers of his Brighton-based book, All Things That Could Go Wrong, at their lunchtime reading club.

Author Stewart Foster opening the new library at Glebe Primary School in Southwick

So, they were thrilled when Stewart took over the reading and treated them to several more chapters.

Kate Gieler, volunteer school librarian, said: “The impact of Stewart’s visit has been immediate. The children love his books and have been high-fiving him all day.”

Stewart is a popular writer of middle-grade fiction, for children aged eight to 12, including The Bubble Boy, winner of the Sainsbury’s Children’s Book Award.

He spent the day with pupils from years four to six, starting with an engaging and entertaining presentation about his journey to becoming a writer.

Clare Jackson, year-four teacher, said: “Author visits should definitely precede every parents evening. We have Stewart Foster to thank for getting so many children and parents buzzing for books.”

Stewart ran creative writing workshops for years five and six, which were so productive, every child went away with a piece of writing to be proud of.

Year-five teacher Pauline Davies said: “They thoroughly enjoyed the whole workshop experience from the start, with them lying down on the floor, closing their eyes and listening to Stewart create some pictures in their mind with a story opening.”

Matthew Miller, year-six teacher, added: “It’s been a fantastic day and truly inspiring to hear what year six had written.”

Stewart encouraged many of the children to read their story aloud during the workshop.

Year-five pupil Jack Whatford said: “I have had a brilliant morning. I loved writing my story and I was really pleased that Stewart thought it was good, too. He is an awesome author and his books are amazing.”

Year four was instrumental in helping Stewart open the school’s new key stage two library and gave excited cheers as they discovered this dedicated space for the first time.

Stewart stayed to sign books and chat to children and parents at the end of the school day.