PICTURES: Shoreham marks International Women's Day

A series of ‘brilliant’ acts took place at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday to mark International Women’s Day.

Inspirational talks and workshops were held throughout the afternoon at the venue in Pond Road.

International Women's Day Shoreham 2018

This year’s event had extra significance as 2018 marks 100 years since the suffragette’s first victory – in which some women won the vote.

Michele Pape, events co-ordinator, said: “We had a lot of lovely compliments. It was quite busy in the beginning and very busy for the last act. All the acts were absolutely brilliant.”

The day kicked off with a ukulele performance and welcome speech, before speakers including Jaine Honeywell and Denise Nowell took to the stage.

Among the workshops visitors could take part in were a self defence class, hosted by Sussex Karate, and a pole fitness session.

Ms Pape said: “There were some fantastic inspirational speakers, great voices singing and I was very proud of SOS Ukulele opening up for us.

“Self defence by Sussex Karate and Pole Fitness did wonderful workshops demos which really revved up the audience.

"Lewes FC Women ended our showcase which was very educational and very productive.”

This is the third year that an event has been held at the Shoreham Centre to mark International Women’s Day, which is celebrated annually on March 8.