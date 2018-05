The windows of a parking shop in the town centre have been smashed.

The shop at 52 Chapel Road was vandalised recently, with its front windows smashed.

The windows of the parking shop in Chapel Road have been smashed. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Residents can get on-street parking permits at the shop.

Worthing Borough Council, which runs the shop, and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

