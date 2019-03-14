Pictures from Shoreham and beyond – take a look at our readers’ stunning snaps
Our readers have been busy snapping some scenic shots and wonderful wildlife across the area.
These brilliant pictures have been captured by our readers across the Herald and Gazette patch. Make sure you send us your snaps – and take a look at some of the brilliant World Book Day costumes from across Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton.
David Tanner, of Cross Road, Southwick, pictured thse roe deer in the early morning on Southwick Hill