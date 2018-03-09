PICTURES: Crowds turn out for Steyning Showcase

Hundreds of people turned out for the biennial Steyning Showcase event held last weekend.

Voluntary and community groups in the town handed out leaflets and spoke to residents about the work they do around the town last Saturday.

Stall holders and visitors. Photo by Derek Martin

The event, which ran from 10am until 4pm at the Steyning Centre, in Fletchers Croft, Steyning, was organised by Steyning Parish Council.

The showcase event runs every two years and this year there were a wide variety of stalls including Steyning Downland Scheme, Steyning Museum and West Sussex Downs Diabetes UK Group.

There was also a stall hosted by the Beeding and Bramber Local History Society to help publicise the release of the group’s new book.

Following in the footsteps of their first book The People of Beeding and Bramber in the Great War, the history society produced Beeding and Bramber in World War II.

Both books were written and researched by Pat Nightingale and Ken Wilson-Wheeler and include chapters on the Home Front and The Fallen in Beeding, Bramber, Botolphs, Small Dole, Edburton and Fulking.

At last Saturday’s showcase event, Pat Nightingale, secretary of the society, said: “We’ve come to this Steyning Showcase today with a display about our activities and several books on the history of Beeding and Bramber, including this new one on what life was like during World War II in these villages.”

The first book is already available for purchase at Steyning Museum, in Church Street, and Steyning Bookshop, in High Street, for £12.

The history society hoped the second book would also be available soon but did not give a specific date.

They said both the books could be obtained by contacting Pat Nightingale on 01903 812847.