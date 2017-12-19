PICTURES: Council ‘leading the way’ on Teville Gate demolition

The first stage of the redevelopment of Worthing’s Teville Gate is underway, as barriers surrounding the site have begun to go up.

In a separate development Worthing Borough Council has confirmed it has put out the tender for the demolition of the multi-storey car park.

The council has injected fresh impetus into the Teville Gate project by securing funding for the demolition of the only part of the site it controls, the car park, in a bid to accelerate redevelopment on the wider site.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s deputy leader and executive member for regeneration, said: “I am pleased the council has taken the lead on this.

“We wanted to show our commitment to making things happen on this key site and I think people can see as the hoardings go up that this is an important first step forward.

“We can only really affect what we control and that is the car park.

“But of course it forms part of the plans to transform the whole site so we wanted to show that we are prepared to lead the way, kickstarting the regeneration for residents now and for the generations to come.

“We very much look forward to seeing the owners of the site Mosaique develop their plans working with them to bring the long overdue renaissance of this gateway area of Worthing to fruition.”

The council has a long-term lease on the car park which has enabled it to move for demolition.

Mosaique, who own the site, has announced plans to build build houses, retail and office space on the site which it now calls Station Square.

Earlier this year Aized Sheikh, chief executive of Mosaique said: “We have invested heavily in Worthing because we see its potential as a rising star on the South Coast.”

The hoardings will seal off the site and allow preparatory work to take place ahead of work commencing in the new year.

When the hoardings are up the thoroughfare that commuters use through the middle of the development will be closed, subject to permission by the highways authority West Sussex County Council.

A small car park, also controlled by West Sussex County Council, will no longer be in use.

In addition, the underpass at the multi-storey car park which connects to the Morrisons superstore side of the A24 will also no longer be in use.

The Council has committed to creating clear signage from the railway station to both the town centre and the superstore when those routes are blocked off early in the new year.

Although West Sussex County Council is the highways authority, officials at Worthing Borough Council are asking for motorists not to park on the site and find alternatives nearby.