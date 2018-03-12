PICTURES: Beeding and Bramber spring show

Beeding and Bramber Horticultural Society nearly cancelled its spring show due to the recent severe weather.

Organisers feared there would be very few flowers to enter at Upper Beeding Village Hall on Saturday but they need not have feared as members put on a spectacular display.

Alasdair MacCulloch with some of his prize-winning daffodils. Pictures: Derek Martin DM1831550a

Pat Nightingale said: “We were very pleased to receive 64 entries. In addition, about 20 members of a Beavers group entered their colourfully-decorated pebbles in the children’s section.

“The many visitors enjoyed the floral display, as well as coffee and cakes, the raffle and plant sale.”

Alasdair MacCulloch came with a wonderful supply of daffodils and narcissi and went home with most of the cups.

He earned the Spring Show Cup for most points in the show, the Vincent Cup for best flowers and the Hilda Phillips Cup for his nine blooms of daffodil of one variety.

Pat pointed out: “It is no mean feat to find nine perfect blooms, all of one variety, especially after a hard winter.”

Society president Alan Baker presented the George and Hilda Newman Trophy for floral art to Mary Ivatt for her miniature flower arrangement. Julie MacCulloch was the runner-up.

The Saltings Cup for photography went to Gillian Woodrow.

Jessica Brown, who designed a poster depicting the spring show, was the only entrant in this class in the children’s section.

Pat said: “The society has now asked her to produce one for the summer show.”