PICTURES: Ball raises thousands for Guild Care

More than £5,000 was raised for Guild Care at the Not the New Year’s Eve Ball, held at Worthing Golf Club.

Businessmen Peter Kennard from funeral director H.D. Tribe and Derek Steel from estate agent Jacobs Steel hosted the annual ball, with drinks, a three-course dinner, fundraising auction, casino and music from Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes for more than 120 people.

Peter said: “This is the 12th year that we have held the Not the New Year’s Eve Ball and it was a great success. Everyone had a fantastic evening and it’s such a fun way to support an important local charity.

“Derek and I would like to thank everyone who donated lots for the auctions, without their generosity we wouldn’t be able to raise the funds we have.”

The partnership, known as D & P Fundraising, is a long-standing supporter of Guild Care.

Suzanne Millard, the charity’s chief executive, said: “The funds raised will go a long way in helping our work with over 3,000 local people aged five and above every year.

“Guild Care provides a diverse range of services to children, young adults and adults with special needs, older people and those living with dementia, including their carers, and we are so grateful for Peter and Derek’s generous and continued support.”