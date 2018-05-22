PICTURES: Arun Yacht Club open day

Open day visitors at Arun Yacht Club were able to experience sailing and motor boating, with 250 people attending the event.

There were many features for visitors to enjoy, with existing club members offering boats for visitors to try sailing, and the RNLI and Littlehampton Fire and Rescue displaying the services provided on land and sea.

DM1851732a.jpg. Arun Yacht Club open day. Phil Turnbull commodore, members and visitors. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Commodore Phil Turnbull said: "The Littlehampton Sea Cadets and the Littlehampton Fort Restoration project were also present to showcase their brilliant work for the community. Visitors were able to see a thriving open and friendly yacht club at its best.

"Many - 130 people to be precise - made the best of the weather and took up the opportunity to literally push the boat out with our experienced instructors and go to sea on cruising yachts, dinghies and our ribs. Many more, especially the young, tried their hand at navigating on the model boat pond.”

A new slipway and seawall, completed by Earlcote Construction Company, were officially opened by Phil Turnbull, Ian Buckland, River ward councillor, and Martin Hirst, Earlcote Construction Company chairman. These £50,000 features, partly funded by Sport England, are designed to allow sailors to launch their dinghies in safety.

Phil added: “I would like to thank all those who attended and we offer a huge welcome to those new members who joined on the day and those highly tempted by what they saw.”

The club also made sure to screen the Royal Wedding. Phil said: “Naturally, we extend an invitation to the newly wedded Duke and Duchess of Sussex to come and inspect the best community club in the county.”