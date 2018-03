Police have seized 60 cannabis plants from a property in Worthing.

Officers entered the house in St Anselms Road yesterday (Thursday, March 8) and discovered the plants in one of the rooms, police said.

Police on the scene

A 49-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from Worthing were both arrested on suspicion of producing class B drug (cannabis), according to police.

A spokesman confirmed that both remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

