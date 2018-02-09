Created with Sketch.

PHOTOS: Armed police step in after gunman’s ‘threats to kill’

A Sompting road was cordoned off last night (February 8) as police dealt with a gunman.

Police said Busticle Lane was shut off at 7.30pm after a man was seen holding a gun and was making ‘threats to kill’.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

After a short stand-off officers said at 9pm the 23-year-old was disarmed using a baton round and was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Officers said the gun was found to be a ball-bearing gun and he was also carrying an electronic stun gun.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The man is currently in police custody while enquiries continue, police said.

The investigation at the scene.

Detective Inspector Alex Lowe said: “If anyone has any information about this incident that may help our investigation I’d ask them to contact Sussex Police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1137 of 08/02.”

The investigation at the scene

