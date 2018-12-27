Person taken to hospital after two cars collide in Worthing

One person was taken to hospital following a collision between two cars in Worthing this afternoon.

The incident took place on the A259 Littlehampton Road, near to the junction with Hangleton Lane in Goring.

Emergency services at the scene

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene.

A spokesman from the South East Coast Ambulance service confirmed that two ambulances and two response cars attended the two-car collision at 3.29pm.

One person was taken to Worthing Hospital, the spokesman said.

Three other patients were assessed on scene and taken for safety to Worthing Ambulance Station 'as the road was dangerous', the spokesman confirmed.

