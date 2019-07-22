Person in hospital after being 'hit in head with rope' at Shoreham Port

A person has reportedly been sent to hospital after being injured by a rope at Shoreham Port this afternoon.

According to the South East Coast Ambulance Service, they were called to the scene at 2.30pm after reports of the person being hit on the head by a rope on board a ship while coming into the loch near Albion Street.

A general view of Shoreham Port

Due to the location, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and an ambulance were sent.

Paramedics assessed the patient at the scene, and due to their head injuries they were taken to Worthing Hospital for further tests.

According to a Shoreham Port spokeswoman, the ship was the Sandherron, a vessel involved in the construction aspect of the port.