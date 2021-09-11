Person hit by train causing delays to Sussex trains

According to Southern Rail, the person was hit by a train between Purley, Oxted and East Croydon.

As all lines are currently disrupted, trains across the whole Southern/Thameslink network will be cancelled or delayed – impacting many services connecting Sussex to London.

Major disruption to all Thameslink/Southern services which operate through East Croydon station is expected until 3pm.

Southern Railway SUS-190828-145106001

Customers are being advised to travel later if possible.