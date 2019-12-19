Person hit by train between Chichester and Havant

A person has been hit by a train between Chichester railway station and Havant

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We were called at 3.45pm to reports of a casualty on the tracks. We are still in the process of responding alongside paramedics."

Southern Rail has said on Twitter: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this tragedy. Service information to follow."