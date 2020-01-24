Person dies on train tracks between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges

A person has died on the railway tracks between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges this morning (Friday).

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to an area of railway in Balcombe following reports of a casualty at 8.12am.

Southern Rail

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, BTP said, and officers are in the process of establishing how they came to be on the tracks.

All lines between the stations have been blocked this morning due to the incident. But Southern Rail announced at 11.38am lines had reopened.

Trains were cancelled or revised to start or finish their journeys away from the affected area.

The rail company asked people to delay their journeys until later today if possible.

National Rail said the ‘major disruption’ is expected to last until at least midday.

Southern said, “Journeys will take much longer than usual if you do decide to travel.

“Please avoid heading to Haywards Heath for trains towards London, and be aware no trains are calling at Balcombe in either direction.”

The incident happened just before 9am today near Balcombe Tunnel, according to Network Rail.

Affected services (in both directions):

• Southern services between Littlehampton, Eastbourne, Hastings or Ore and London Victoria

• Southern services between Brighton and London Victoria

• Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London Victoria

• Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge

• Thameslink services between Brighton and Bedford

Rail tickets are being accepted at no extra cost on:

• Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, and Uckfield, and Brighton Hove and Shoreham

• Metrobus between Redhill, Gatwick Airport and Horsham, and on routes to and from Brighton

• Stagecoach Route 700 between Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton, Chichester, and Portsmouth

Replacement buses have been requested to the Three Bridges and Haywards Heath areas. However, Southern says it does not know when they will be available.

Follow @SouthernRailUK on Twitter for updates.