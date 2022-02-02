The Zumba Pink Party in Shoreham had fabulous Latin and international grooves, raising £1,135 for Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Clearpath Media, Lancing

Zumba Pink Party: 14 pictures from Zumba With Jo’s Shoreham fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now

Latin vibes filled the Shoreham Centre for a Zumba Pink Party raising money for Breast Cancer Now. International grooves and fun fitness routines had everyone dancing and smiling as Jo Gibson from Zumba With Jo hosted a party to remember on Sunday.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 9:33 am

She said it was an epic afternoon and so far, it has raised £1,135 for the cancer charity, through event tickets, a cake sale, raffle and donations.

Jo said: “Such generosity. We had 1.5 hours of fabulous music and dance fitness at the Shoreham Centre, with some of the participants well into their 70s. Then Georgie from Breast Cancer Now kindly came and pulled tickets for the raffle.

“There was a great collaboration of Zumba instructors on stage. Claudia and Silvia from My Studio F in Brighton came as special guests and did an energising set, which got everyone on the floor. All in all, it was a great success. Watch this space for the next event in late spring!”

Clearpath Media in Lancing captured the action and donated its services for free.

Zumba Pink Party 2022

Jo Gibson from Zumba With Jo. Picture: Clearpath Media, Lancing

Photo: Clearpath Media

Zumba Pink Party 2022

The Zumba Pink Party in Shoreham had fabulous Latin and international grooves, raising £1,135 for Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Clearpath Media, Lancing

Photo: Clearpath Media

Zumba Pink Party 2022

The Zumba Pink Party in Shoreham had fabulous Latin and international grooves, raising £1,135 for Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Clearpath Media, Lancing

Photo: Clearpath Media

Zumba Pink Party 2022

The Zumba Pink Party in Shoreham had fabulous Latin and international grooves, raising £1,135 for Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Clearpath Media, Lancing

Photo: Clearpath Media

