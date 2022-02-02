She said it was an epic afternoon and so far, it has raised £1,135 for the cancer charity, through event tickets, a cake sale, raffle and donations.

Jo said: “Such generosity. We had 1.5 hours of fabulous music and dance fitness at the Shoreham Centre, with some of the participants well into their 70s. Then Georgie from Breast Cancer Now kindly came and pulled tickets for the raffle.

“There was a great collaboration of Zumba instructors on stage. Claudia and Silvia from My Studio F in Brighton came as special guests and did an energising set, which got everyone on the floor. All in all, it was a great success. Watch this space for the next event in late spring!”

Clearpath Media in Lancing captured the action and donated its services for free.

Zumba Pink Party 2022 Jo Gibson from Zumba With Jo. Picture: Clearpath Media, Lancing

