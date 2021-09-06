Michelle Ryan, of Southdownview Road in Worthing, said she now has concerns over pollution after the hedge opposite her house outside Parkers builders merchants was trimmed last week.

Michelle, 51, said that the hedge was cut back ‘with no prior warning’ on Tuesday, August 31. But a spokesman for Parkers said it had to be done on the instruction of the county council, because it was overhanging the pavement.

Michelle added: “The large dense conifer hedge protected us to some extent from the noise and dust that is generated by a builders merchant.

“The hedge has been virtually destroyed on the side facing mine and others homes.

“This will expose us to noise and dust pollution.

“We have no soundproofing. No protection from dust pollutants, and have the eyesore of a dying brown hedge opposite our home.

“I am truly devastated.”

The spokesperson for Parkers said: “The hedge was cut back according to the instructions of the county council.

“We had to cut back all the vegetation so that no part overhangs the adjoining pavement.

“We are sorry to hear that residents are worried.

“The hedge is still there, albeit trimmed back.

Michelle Ryan's view from her home in Southdownview Road, Worthing, of the cut back hedge exposing the building merchants, Parkers

“The builders’ merchant is not visible from the roadside as it is still surrounded by the 6ft (estimate) trimmed back hedge.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Safety is always our priority and we rely on hedge and tree owners to have them trimmed back before growth starts to narrow the highway.

“This was a significant private hedge that had not been cut for some time and was encroaching into the road space and narrowing the carriageway.

“The owners arranged the cutting back of the hedge themselves.”

