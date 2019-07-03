Worthing woman found dead at home

A Worthing woman was tragically found dead at home, an inquest heard.

Andrea Cristo, who was born in Rustington, was found dead at her home in Edmonton Road, Worthing, on May 28.

The inquest took place at Crawley Coroner's Court

An inquest into her death opened at Crawley Coroner’s Court yesterday (July 2).

It heard how the 46-year-old was found dead in a chair in her lounge by her brother, who had called the police after not being able to get hold of her for two days.

There was evidence of multiple medication missing, the inquest heard, and alcohol on the premises.

A post-mortem examination found the main cause of death to be oxycodone toxicity.

A full inquest into her death has been set for September 24.

