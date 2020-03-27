Worthing windows shine bright with rainbows amid coronavirus outbreak
Windows in Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham have been decorated with rainbows this week to send out a message of hope in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Take a look through some of the pictures readers sent in by email and shared on Facebook earlier this week – and share your own pictures by emailing them to news@worthingherald.co.uk, news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk or news@shorehamherald.co.uk
Petra Blechova shared this picture by Spencer, six
Leanne Duval shared this picture by Franco, two
Nichola Rogers shared this picture of Thomas, five, and Scarlett, nine, with their rainbows
Laura Terry, 37, from East Worthing, drew this rainbow for her children
