Worthing trio cross the English Channel on paddle boards in 'exhilarating' challenge

A Worthing trio have said crossing the English Channel on their paddle boards was a ‘surreal accomplishment’.

Andy Peck and Rachel Peck from Worthing believe they are the first husband and wife pair to ever achieve the feat together.

Andy Peck said the sea was 'like glass'

They were joined by their close friend Mark Rance for the journey, which they completed in just under six hours, raising more than £4,000 for Parkinsons UK.

Andy, who runs a business called Trusted House Sitters with Rachel, said it was ‘exhilarating’ and ‘quite a surreal accomplishment’.

The journey has been four years in the making with many setbacks along the way – their paddle boards were recently stolen and Andy has suffered a knee injury.

The weather forecast had not been looking great ahead of the big day but Andy credited ‘divine intervention’ for their luck after the skies cleared just long enough for them to reach France.

“We were incredibly lucky, the sea was like glass,” Andy said, adding that shortly after they reached their destination the water became ‘really rough’ again.

Andy said not many people had completed the challenge before, which he described as ‘quite a feat’.

The group was joined by a pilot boat which was on hand should they get into any difficulty.

Andy said: “It was really hard, we had to work through some cramps and dodge a few tankers.”

But it was all worth it to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Andy said the challenge was ‘particularly poignant’ because his mother, Gill Cornaby, a well-known piano teacher from Goring, passed away earlier this year after suffering with the disease for some time.

The trio are hoping late donations will help them reach their target of £5,000.

The funds will go towards the DanceforParkinsons initiative, which brings improved mobility, emotional strength, companionship and enjoyment for people with Parkinsons.

To donate, visit their fundraising page here.

